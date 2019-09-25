The University of Idaho is taking advantage of money left over from previous renovations to get a head start on planned restorations to its Administration Building.
UI Assistant Vice President for Facilities Brian Johnson said the current effort will address the more urgent repairs to some of the building’s deteriorating brickwork and masonry. He said it will also help lay the groundwork for the replacement of historic, free-standing stone embellishments called “finials” that once stood along the Administration Building walls but have been missing for decades.
“It might include fixes of failing parapet elements, restoration of the old finials … and a variety of brick and mortar repairs throughout the exterior of the building,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the money paid for the current effort — focused on the southwest corner of the building — was an excess from last year’s restoration of the building’s main entryway. He said UI has already submitted funding requests to the state for future phases but that work likely is years away.
The finials — ornamental concrete pieces that resmble free-standing crosses or fleur de lis — can be spotted in historic photos of the building standing at the crest and flanking the base of each of the dormer windows.
While all of the free-standing finials were all removed some time in the past 70 years, Johnson said bass relief versions of the embellishments remained intact beneath the building’s clock face. He said these features are raised from the surface of the tower to resemble a more two-dimensional version of the old finials and can be used as models to help refabricate those that are missing.
“We’re using those cast elements on the clock face to let the contractor make a 3D model and mold and eventually recreate those (free-standing) finials … more akin to what was historically there.” Johnson said.
Johnson said current work on the building is expected to continue through the fall.
