The University of Idaho Extension Ag Talk Tuesdays online series will begin on May 2 and end on Aug. 15. The first discussion will focus on the water outlook and the final discussion will feature economic outlooks. Other topics have yet to be determined.
The series began in 2018 to help food producers and industry leaders make informed decisions and share observations on crop progress, pest and disease threats and other topics in statewide food production. The series is open to the public free of charge.
Meetings start at 10 a.m. PT, last about an hour and are scheduled for the first and third Tuesdays of each month from May through August. The Ag Talk Tuesday schedule will include seven morning meetings with no meeting on the first Tuesday of July due to Independence Day. Anyone interested may visit the Ag Talk Tuesday website at: uidaho.edu/extension/news/ag-talk-tuesday to register for meetings, which are offered admission free. Each session is recorded and archived on YouTube for those who can’t attend live.
On the Friday following an Ag Talk Tuesday meeting, UI Extension specialists compile and send out a related newsletter, including Extension research, information on Ag Talk Tuesday discussion points in greater depth and an overview of the featured presentation. Archived newsletters are also available at the Ag Talk Tuesday website.