The University of Idaho announced Monday that Dennis Becker was named dean of the University of Idaho’s College of Natural Resources. Sean Quinlan was named dean of the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.
Both have served in the positions on an interim basis since 2018.
Becker was named interim dean following the retirement of Kurt Pregitzer in 2018. He is a natural resource policy professor, and earned his doctoral degree from UI’s College of Natural Resources.
Quinlan replaces Andrew Kersten, who left to serve as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Quinlin is a specialist in the history of science and medicine. He earned his master’s and doctoral degrees at Indiana University and held a Mellon postdoctoral fellowship at UCLA.