University of Idaho Athletic Director Terry Gawlik will speak at the Latah AARP chapter meeting at noon Friday at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, in Moscow.
A roasted pork loin lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. for $14. Lunch reservations must be made by noon Tuesday by calling (208) 882-2789.
Gawlik’s address, “Today and Tomorrow: Our UI Athletic Programs,” will discuss what she has learned about UI programs since her appointment as athletic director and her future in that role.
Latah AARP meetings are open to the public, and free public seating will be available.