A unique partnership with the University of Idaho and Gritman Medical Center has provided a pair of local high schools with athletic trainers for the past two years.
Through the arrangement, UI students who are pursuing a doctorate of athletic training are employed full-time by Gritman to supply sports medicine support to Troy and Moscow high school athletics. Having already obtained a master’s degree, these doctoral candidates are described as licensed health care practitioners seeking to further their clinical practice and education by obtaining a more advanced degree.
Jim May, a clinical associate professor at the UI who helps coordinate the doctor of athletic training program, said the model mimics medical residencies required in physician education.
“A practicing athletic trainer can be at the local high school. … They work for Gritman (and) have the University of Idaho athletic training program to help them with their growth in clinical practice,” May said. “It’s a specialist-slash-residency program kind of all uniquely packaged within our program.”
May said athletic trainers provide a range of services that smaller schools like Troy may not otherwise have access to. Among the most important of these duties is helping assess the severity of an injury on the field and determine when an athlete should be pulled from play and when they can return. May said it is critical to have someone nearby who understands so-called “return to learn” and “return to play” guidelines for when an athlete can safely retake the field with minimal risk of injury.
Justin Minden, Gritman’s director of therapy who helps oversee the program, said much of the crucial work the doctoral students do in these schools is preventative. This kind of work includes concussion management as well as strength and conditioning regimens that make certain injuries like ligament tears and strained muscles less likely. He said preventative athletic training is not only better for the patient’s health, it’s also more cost effective.
“The ideal situation is that we keep the student athletes from getting injured to begin with,” Minden said. “One of the ironic things about our line of work is, if we’re doing our job well, in essence, our goal is ultimately to put ourselves out of business.”
Minden said the cost of the program is between $45,000 and $55,000 — some of which is picked up by the participating school, though the lion’s share is covered by the hospital. He said this includes a scholarship covering the doctoral students’ tuition for UI as well as a stipend to address living expenses. While the program is no great revenue generator, he said it aligns neatly with Gritman’s mission as a rural, critical access hospital to do outreach and serve the health and safety needs of the community.
Minden said a major hurdle to expanding the program further is cost, though he said hospital officials, the UI and even the doctoral students themselves often work to identify new funding mechanisms to support the program moving forward, including possible grant funding.
While he believes the arrangement to be somewhat different from that offered to Troy and Moscow, May said Clarkston High School will be supplied with its own athletic trainer from the UI program in the coming school year.
“Gritman was sincere in creating a partnership and helping the community, and they haven’t veered from that at this point, and I think that’s commendable from their perspective,” May said. “They’re really helping to provide a service to a population that needs it.”
