The Vandal Marching Band members will head into their homecoming halftime show Saturday with a new trick up their sleeve — triangles that light up when struck.
Similar in concept to the eyewear LEDs student musicians have worn in previous shows, the devices will add a lightshow component to the band’s performance, UI Marching Band Director Spencer Martin said.
The devices themselves consist of bent rebar wired to a wooden housing that holds simple circuitry and is lined with LED strobes. When the metal striker touches the triangle, a sensor sends a signal to the lights, allowing for a single flash. Martin said all of the roughly 150 triangles and the electronic components were made in-house at the UI.
“What’s always been neat about these collaborations with computer science and engineering and now textiles, is that it’s all done by students and staff of the University of Idaho,” Martin said. “No one else in the world is doing this — no one’s foolish enough or crazy enough or brave enough to do concert triangles or the other stuff we’ve done, and that’s exciting.”
Martin said the final product was made through a collaboration of multiple schools and departments at UI. Mechanical engineering students helped design and fabricate the instruments and the housing; students studying computer science and electrical engineering helped to develop the circuitry; and others with the school of apparel, textiles and design made belts that carry the instruments when they weren’t being played.
UI professor of mechanical engineering Edwin Odom noted that usually when a department takes on a project like this, it’s tasked with building a single prototype. He said the sheer number of devices and the need for uniformity made this a slightly more difficult project to tackle.
“(Martin) goes, ‘Could you make a triangle?’ We said, ‘Yeah, we can make a triangle.’ He said, ‘I want 150’ — then it became an engineering problem,” Odom said. “One (triangle), anybody can make — a blacksmith could make one up — but how do you make 150 and make them the same?”
Chelsey Byrd Lewallen, a lecturer with UI’s School of Family and Consumer Sciences who helped with the textiles side of the project, said this kind of interdepartmental collaboration is likely to become more common in higher education institutions of the future. She said not only does this kind of work help students develop life skills, like the ability to work cohesively in a team, it also allows them to practice solving the kinds of problems they may confront in a future career. It doesn’t look bad on a resume either, she added.
“It’s a great collaboration to see how everything’s connected — you can incorporate all of the skills that you’re developing within all of the schools and then bring them together,” Lewallen said. “It’s great because then the students can have this real-world application and understanding that what they’re doing in school is going to get them a job in the future and it could be in a really cool, creative way.”
Idaho’s homecoming game against Idaho State will start at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Kibbie Dome.
