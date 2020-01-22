Three University of Idaho faculty members and a fire-safety expert from Avista will report on Australia’s deadly bushfires and their significance for wildfire prevention and mitigation in the United States starting at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Whitewater Room of the Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow.
John Abatzoglou, associate professor of geography, and Crystal Kolden, associate professor of forest, rangeland and fire sciences, did research last year in Australia based at the University of Tasmania. They will be joined by David James, wildfire resiliency planning manager for Avista. Tom Ptak, assistant professor of geography and a native of Australia, will moderate the discussion.
The program is part of the Malcolm Renfrew Interdisciplinary colloquium, and is free.