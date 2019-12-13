Fall Commencement ceremonies for the University of Idaho will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center in Moscow.
Ali Carr-Chellman, dean of the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences, will be the commencement speaker.
General seating is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. No tickets are required. Premium seating is available through the UI Ticket Office, via phone at (208) 885-7212 or email at tickets@uidaho.edu. The ceremony may also be viewed live at uidaho.edu/news/ui-live.
The President’s Office will host a reception immediately following the ceremony. Degree candidates, their families and friends and faculty are all invited to come together on the main floor of the Kibbie Dome. Light refreshments and photo opportunities will be provided.
Information is available at uidaho.edu/commencement.