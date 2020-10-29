With winter looming, millions of dollars in construction projects on the University of Idaho’s Moscow campus are nearing completion.
Prominent projects, including improvements to campus roads and walkways and refurbishment of a set of failing stairs at the entrance of the Menard Law Building, are expected to be completed this fall.
According to UI Assistant Vice President for Facilities Brian Johnson, two projects to resurface roads and walking paths in the campus core are actually the same $1.7 million state-funded project.
Johnson said one piece of the project seeks to convert a circular drive on the east side of the school’s Administration Building into a more pedestrian friendly space. The other will improve emergency access to spaces around the UI’s Memorial Gym and swim center.
At the Administration Building, a deteriorating roadway is being raised to the same level as nearby sidewalks while eliminating access for general traffic and removing a bank of metered parking spaces. A concrete I-shaped bench will be transplanted from the west side of the road and reconstructed on its east side.
Near the gym, swim center and physical education buildings, walkways are being widened and improved and a new, asphalt fire lane on the south side of these complexes is being constructed to connect with a parking lot to the west.
“It’s largely to improve fire access on that south end of the academic mall on campus,” Johnson said. “Basically, some sidewalks are getting wider but … there’s more to add visual interest in landscaping in that area as well.”
Meanwhile, a project to improve the surface of 7th Street between a western entrance to the school’s Bruce Pitman Center and Elm Street is expected to be completed in the next two weeks. Johnson said the work, which is state-funded, will be worth about $670,000 and will make the space more pedestrian friendly.
Johnson said another $800,000, state-funded project replacing a set of staircases in front of the Menard Law Building is waiting on some handrail work but is otherwise complete.
The school also has begun construction on a $5.5 million Seed Potato Germplasm Laboratory that is expected to be finished in 2021.
Johnson said a huge number of potatoes grown in the U.S. begin as genetic material that is managed and stored by the UI. He said the facility will provide storage for potato germplasms and will expand the school’s research and teaching capabilities related to the subject.
Finally, Johnson said the $51 million Idaho Central Credit Union Arena located just north of the Kibbie Dome, is moving forward on schedule to be occupied by the end of next summer.
A complete list of the UI’s capital projects, including artists renderings and master plans, can be found at the shortened URL bit.ly/31P7P2s.
