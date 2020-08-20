The University of Idaho’s in-house COVID-19 lab has cleared its final regulatory hurdles and is ready to begin testing samples.
University officials have said previously the school is committed to testing every student before allowing them to attend face-to-face classes or live in residence halls. Samples taken from tests conducted before the UI’s lab came online were sent to private labs for processing through Gritman Medical Center.
With the new lab up and running, UI officials say a turnaround time that previously took days will be shortened to 48 hours at most.
“To not be reliant on the variable turnaround times of private labs and to have a more fiscally efficient way to do ongoing testing throughout the academic year, we decided early on to set up our own lab,” UI President Scott Green wrote in a letter sent to faculty and staff.
Green indicated the school has received 3,694 results and about 1,000 more are still being processed through private labs. So far 34 positive cases have been identified, which means the rate of infection among those UI faculty, students and staff who have been tested is about 0.97 percent. University officials said Gritman shares test results concurrently with the UI and Idaho Public Health, so any numbers that appear in UI reports have likely already been factored into regional rates.
According to the letter, most of the employees and students who tested positive live off campus and are isolating in their homes. Five students who live on campus tested positive as well. They have been relocated to an isolation space in the defunct dormitory Targhee Hall, which has been renovated to serve as an isolation space.
In the letter, Green said instructors will be provided with a daily report of students who have not been cleared to be in the classroom. He said this does not mean they have tested positive, but likely means they have not received their results yet. Students will work remotely until they have been cleared, he said.
Two positive cases were reported on the Palouse Wednesday — both in Latah County, which brings its total to 148 confirmed and nine probable cases.
The two new cases are women — one in her 40s and the other in her 70s, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
Latah County has had 41 new cases, 40 confirmed and one probable in the last week.Whitman County Public Health reported no cases Wednesday, so it remains at 133 positive cases. Whitman County has had seven positive cases in the last week.
No one has died from the virus in either county. Also Wednesday, Whitman County Public Health issued a news release about contact tracing to educate residents about the process, Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson said.
Contact tracing involves alerting people that have been in contact with an infected person and preventing them from spreading the disease to others. The first step in contact tracing is reaching out to a confirmed case and establishing their current status. The public health department wants to know if the patient is stable and able to isolate. If the patient needs assistance or certain services, the department can assist them. The next step is getting a history of where the individual went and who they interacted with while symptomatic and two days prior to that. Contact tracers generally concentrate on interactions that are within 6 feet and longer than 15 minutes. Personal information collected is kept confidential and not shared unless the confirmed case gives permission to do so. Once the contact tracer has established a list of contacts, he or she will reach out and alert the contacts that they were in contact with someone with the virus. The contact will be asked to quarantine for 14 days from the last date of exposure to the confirmed case and monitor for symptoms. Symptomatic cases are asked to be tested. Contacts who test negative are still asked to complete the 14-day quarantine because of the incubation nature of the virus. For each day of the quarantine, the contact will receive a daily check asking them if they are symptomatic and if they need assistance.