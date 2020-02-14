Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Some snow showers possible early with any snow changing to a few showers later. High 41F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.