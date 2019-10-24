The University of Idaho has announced stable overall enrollment for 2019’s fall semester, crediting its modest gains to growth in first-time freshmen, non-degree and graduate student groups.
In a news release Wednesday, UI said the total number of students throughout the system rose slightly, from 11,841 in fall of 2018 to 11,926 this year, but undergraduate numbers fell by about 4 percent, from 7,528 in 2018 to 7,227 today. Both full-time and part-time enrollment of Idaho residents also dropped by about 4.2 percent.
While freshman undergraduate enrollment rose by almost 2 percent, UI credits the drop in overall undergraduate numbers to a decline in its “continuing student population” — or students whose enrollment has not been interrupted for two or more semesters. The news release notes that retention of first-time, full-time students fell from 80.7 percent between 2017-18 to 77.3 percent between 2018-19.
The release also states that students attending UI through the Western Undergraduate Exchange program — which allows out-of-state students to attend participating colleges at a greatly reduced cost — has risen from 724 to 1,018. The more than 40 percent rise is attributed to UI’s recent expanded participation in the program — in 2018, UI said it would begin honoring reduced rates for students from all 15 states in the Western Intercollegiate Commission for Higher Education consortium, rather than just those from Oregon and Washington.
In an interview earlier this month, UI Vice President for Administration and Finance Brian Foisy told the Daily News the school’s decision to honor reduced tuition rates for every WICHE state came in 2018 and was not retroactive, meaning students already in the pipeline from WICHE states other than Oregon and Washington still paid out-of-state tuition. Now that UI is “all-in,” the new students in the program are paying the WUE rate, which is less than half of out-of-state tuition. The difference between those tuition totals for the current fiscal year has resulted in a roughly $5 million drop in revenues, contributing to an overall shortfall totaling $14 million.
Foisy said that a decade ago, UI fully participated in WUE — but some time before 2018, the institution decided to limit the number of states it would honor, at which point WUE enrollment plummeted annually to where it is today. However, as word gets around that UI is again an affordable option for all WICHE states, administrators expect enrollment from those states to rise again.
