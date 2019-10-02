Becky Hutchings, University of Idaho Extension pressure cooking expert, will offer workshops on the basics of pressure cooking.
The workshop, Cooking Under Pressure, is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Oct. 10 in the UI Foods Lab, Room 101 of the Nichols Building on campus in Moscow. The workshop is a hands-on class teaching the different functions of pressure cookers. Participants will create a full course meal to sample.
Hutchings also will instruct a meal prep demonstration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Grand Ballroom of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The class will teach how to make multiple meals from one source. Hutchings will provide recipes and tips to shorten meal prep time.
A second pressure cooker workshop is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the UI Foods Lab. Parking on campus is free after 5 p.m.
Registration is required by Friday. Visit the UI Extension office at 200 S. Almon St., to register. For questions, contact Karen at (208) 883-2241 or krichel@uidaho.edu.
Each workshop is $30, payable by cash or check to Latah County Extension.