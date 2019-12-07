University of Idaho Extension will offer its annual program “Current Topics in Farm and Forest Health” 8:55 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the Ponderosa Restaurant 220 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
This year’s program will focus on pesticide use around the home and garden, herbicide resistance in agriculturally important weeds, new herbicides for ventenata and annual grasses, control of weeds in dry-land pastures and herbicides for forest management applications.
Cost is $15 per person. For more information or to register, contact the UI Extension office at (208) 476-4434 or clearwater@uidaho.edu.