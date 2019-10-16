The University of Idaho Extension office will sponsor a free webinar offered by the consumer education program Smart Choice Health Insurance starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Participants can view the webinar from home or anywhere with internet access, webcam and microphone.
The webinar is designed to help consumers better understand health insurance through learning about costs, coverage and other important information in order to make a smart choice when choosing a health insurance plan.
The same webinar will be offered Nov. 20 and Dec. 3.
Registration is encouraged. For more information, call Lance Hansen at (208) 359-6297. To register, email lancehansen@uidaho.edu.