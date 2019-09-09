Visiting scholar and landscape architect Ashkan Nochian will partner with University of Idaho Extension to teach a free, five-part series on home landscape design. Classes will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the second floor conference room at the Federal Building, 220 E. Fifth St., Moscow.
The series will continue with classes starting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12 and 19, and Oct. 3, 10 and 24, at the same location.
Participants will draw a site plan for their own property with guidance from the instructors. The series will cover landscape design principles, site analysis and landscape design.
Interested participants should register via email at: latah@uidaho.edu, or call UI Extension at (208) 883-2267.