The University of Idaho Extension Office will host a series of financial advice conferences online from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday via Zoom.
To sign up for the conferences, visit the following link: bit.ly/2S8hBan. Attendees will be provided with the Zoom link and a passcode for the conference upon registration.
Attendees are encouraged to join the conference at any time and remain as long as their schedules permit. The conference schedule is as follows:
8:30-9 a.m. — Conference Opens
9-9:30 a.m. — Welcome from Karen Richel, UI Extension and the financial team
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Session 1: The Future of Money: A Cashless Society Panel
10:30-11:30 a.m. — Session 2: The Safety of Financial Applications
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Lunch with Todd Christensen from Money Fit
12:30-1:30 p.m. — Session 3: Your Current Retirement Picture
1:30-2:30 p.m. — Session 4: How to Shake Financial Numbness
2:30-3 p.m. — Conference Closing and Questions for the Panelists