A pesticide safety education program for the 2022 fall recertification series will be available via Zoom beginning Nov. 1 through the University of Idaho Extension.
Each webinar costs $10 per applicator. Completed webinars receive one Idaho Department of Agriculture pesticide credit.
Programs include control of commensal rodents on farms and ranches in Idaho on Nov. 1.
On Nov. 8, the program involves pesticide labels. Nov. 15: Russian olive management. Nov. 29: using UI extension tools for pest management. Dec. 6: herbicide resistant weeds in Idaho. Dec. 13: recent invasive insects in Idaho.
All programs are from 9-10 a.m. Pacific.
Anyone wishing more information may contact UI Extension Instructor, Kimberly Tate at (208) 364-4581 or email ktate@uidaho.edu.