In a letter delivered this week to University of Idaho President Scott Green, the UI’s faculty union indicated it opposes proposals to outsource management of in-house facilities services, an option university leaders contend could help save money and address a budgetary shortfall expected to balloon to $22 million by 2022.
Facilities services is staffed with UI employees who manage custodial, grounds and maintenance operations. In recent months, a UI committee has reviewed five proposals from outside companies bidding to either completely take over the department or to assume managerial responsibilities on behalf of the UI.
According to a memo from Green’s office Tuesday, the committee “is only recommending options that allow all U of I employees to remain as such.” So, while outsourcing of the entire department appears to be off the table, the union “strongly opposes” outsourcing management, as well.
The letter, from the UI Faculty Federation, a local affiliate of the national union the American Federation of Teachers, specifically mentions the company Advanced Facilities Services, which presented its proposal to take over facilities management to administrators, faculty and staff last week. While he did not attend the presentation himself, union president Dale Graden said many were underwhelmed.
Graden said presenters were vague on the subject of actual savings that would be produced and worried that any savings identified would be secured by reducing compensation of future facilities employees through curtailing the quality of health care and retirement benefits.
“This plan specifically targets UI’s lowest-paid and most vulnerable employees without any (actual) figures about whether UI will see any savings,” according to the letter to Green.
“Since the outsourcing didn’t work, the one thing they’re trying to do is potentially bring in some sort of outside management who, so far, have shown themselves to be not particularly competent in terms of their presentation,” Graden added. “I would suggest we’ve got managers here who are doing a fantastic job (and are) committed to the institution.”
UI Communications Director Jodi Walker said outsourcing management would allow the UI to save money through best practices identified by a company that works with countless other institutions across the country, and through the buying power such an organization possesses. She said everything “from toilet paper to tractors,” could be purchased more cheaply by a company that buys such items in huge quantities on behalf of its clients.
She said the committee will only recommend proposals that “allow U of I employees to remain U of I employees.”
“That gives us two options — a ‘management only’ option where we would have savings through best practices, through buying power, and those sorts of things,” Walker said. “The other option would be to do nothing and leave things the way that they have been — those are really the only two options left on the table.”
Graden, a professor of history, said the move seems more aligned with a common theme in human history where “managerial elites protect their incomes and go after the weakest link(s).”
He noted administrative and faculty compensation reductions would only be considered as a last resort to address the budget shortfall. Green himself has said in the past that such reductions would inhibit the university’s ability to attract and retain top talent in leadership and faculty positions.
Graden said he realizes there are no easy decisions with such dramatic budget reductions, but he and the union want to be sure to pressure such decisions to consider the well-being of university’s most vulnerable employees. He also expressed strong appreciation for Green’s determination to engage a budgetary crisis head-on and his willingness to listen to input from employees at all levels of the university.
According to Green’s Tuesday memo, the outsourcing committee will make its final decision in the coming weeks.
“Obviously, the decisions that are being made right now are tough decisions, and we have some more tough decisions to make in the coming months,” Walker said. “But by summer, we’re hoping that we’ll have a clear picture of what the new normal looks like and begin to reinvest and build things back up and continue to create the great environment and the amazing student experience that U of I is known for.”
