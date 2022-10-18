The University of Idaho’s freshmen class this fall is the largest in the university’s recorded history.
According to a UI news release, 1,951 first-year students are enrolled this fall. This is nearly 18% more than last year’s total.
Total enrollment at the university is up nearly 2% from last year, with 11,507 students.
The UI highlighted the Western Undergraduate Exchange program that provides a tuition discount to out-of-state students. The total number of UI students in this program increased 20% this fall for a total of 1,698 students.
First-year students from Idaho are up nearly 10%.
Total undergraduate enrollment increased this year, including the international student population.
The College of Law’s overall enrollment declined because more than 100 former Concordia Law School students graduated from the UI last year. However, the college’s first-year class is nearly 20% larger than last year’s first-year class.
Enrollment is up for American Indian or Alaska Native students, but down for Hispanic and Latino students, Asian students and Black students.
Washington State University reported last month that its fall enrollment dropped by 7.7% this semester.