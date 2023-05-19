UI gets OK to pursue purchase

The Idaho State Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to approve the University of Idaho’s request to take the first steps to acquire the University of Phoenix.

Idaho’s land grant university proposed creating a not-for-profit organization, called NewU, in order to acquire the longstanding and controversial online higher education institution, the University of Phoenix. The board’s decision to allow the formation of the entity and to give it authority to pursue the transaction came one day after UI publicly announced the proposal.

The decision was made with no opportunity for public input. Because the negotiations were subject to a nondisclosure agreement, most UI faculty and staff didn’t know about the proposal until it was announced Wednesday afternoon.