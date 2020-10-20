In a year where the COVID-19 pandemic paused many in-person group activities, the University of Idaho Golf Course has reported its best year ever — in part credited to the fact that the sport allows for appropriate distancing.
UI Head Golf Professional Andrew Elaimy said every part of the year at every time of day has been busier than usual.
“It’s been our best year, by far — it’s kind of been reflective of the golf industry all around the country, I think people are definitely looking for an outlet; with so many restrictions, people are looking for something safe to do,” Elaimy said. “We have more passholders than we’ve ever had, tons of new golfers and we started up our PGA improvement center this year, which pretty much just features coaching, club fitting, lessons (and) things like that.”
Elaimy said with so many new golfers seeking their services, they have been conducting “more lessons than we could have ever imagined,” and fittings for clubs have increased dramatically. He predicted this will continue as people seek appropriate ways to socialize during the pandemic, and those that develop the itch this year are likely to come back to golf even after the pandemic has been contained.
“I even talked to a guy yesterday who I was giving lessons to, and he goes, ‘I used to go to concerts every weekend and there’s no more concerts so I picked up golf,’” Elaimy said. “Then, lo and behold, he’ll probably play for the next 30 years — stuff like that, I think, is definitely a good silver lining for sure.”
Unrelated to its recent success, the golf course also replaced its 13-year-old fleet of golf carts with 40 brand new vehicles at about $4,000 apiece. In keeping with this trend of improvement, Elaimy said the course also opened its PGA Improvement Center over the summer which offers club fitting and professional coaching from one of the three PGA pros at the course.
He said the facility will remain open through the winter, offering fittings, lessons and league competitions through its indoor simulator.
Elaimy said he hopes the pandemic has abated by next year, but even if it hasn’t, he expects the course to have another good year.
“It’s been a great season and hopefully, next year, we don’t have to have the same sort of restrictions,” he said. “But even if we do, I think we’ll have plenty of success just because we proved we can make it safe for people.”
