A pair of University of Idaho graduate students at work on a project about the recent loss of North Idaho’s Selkirk Woodland Caribou herd would like to hear from readers who have stories about the animals.
Chris Lamb and Jack Kredell are gathering environmental data to create a map documenting the ecological and community responses to caribou absence in the formerly designated critical caribou habitat.
A key component of this project is the collection of oral history from communities surrounding this area.
If you have a story about a caribou encounter (or anything pertaining to the former Idaho Woodland Caribou herd) that you would like to share, please email to Jack Kredell at jkredell@uidaho.edu or Chris Lamb at clamb@uidaho.edu.