The University of Idaho announced it has selected Christopher Nomura as the school’s new vice president for research and economic development. Nomura will start Oct. 1.
Nomura is a biochemistry professor and vice president for research at State University of New York’s College of Environmental Science and Forestry, according to a UI news release issued Tuesday. In this capacity, Nomura oversees funding coming to SUNY from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s McIntire-Stennis Cooperative Forestry Program which aims to increase forestry research and train future forestry scientists, the release said.
Nomura has a bachelor’s degree in biology from University of California Santa Cruz, a doctorate in biochemistry, microbiology and molecular biology from Pennsylvania State University and has been published more than 85 times in top journals in his field.
According to the release, he has a history of mentoring high school, undergraduate and graduate students, as well as postdoctoral candidates and visiting scientists, with strong connections to Japan’s RIKEN Institute, China’s Hubei University and Argenita’s Centro Nacional Patagonica.
Nomura succeeds Janet Nelson who served in the position since 2016, and Department of Geological Sciences faculty member Brad Ritts who took up the post on an interim basis in February.