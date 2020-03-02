The “Seeking Suffrage Lecture Series,” commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, will continue with the lecture “Seeking Suffrage: The Idaho Story,” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow.
University of Idaho historians Rebecca Scofield and Katherine G. Aiken from the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences will discuss how the ratification affected women, its consequences throughout the state and how Idaho politics delayed its ratification.
The lecture is free. The lecture series is hosted by the Latah County Historical Society, Moscow League of Women’s Voters and UI’s College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences, Honors Program and Women’s Center, with support from the Idaho Humanities Council.
The final lecture, scheduled April 28, will focus on the women’s suffrage movement in Latah County and will feature a panel of female elected officials.