A University of Idaho geology instructor is the latest person to announce a run for an Idaho District 5 seat.
Renee Love announced Monday she will run for the District 5 House of Representatives seat held by Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, according to an Idaho House/Senate Democrats news release.
Love also serves as a governor-appointed member of Idaho’s Oil and Gas Conservation Commission and is a small business owner, the release indicated.
Troy will run for reelection, Latah County GOP Chairman Thomas Lawford said earlier this month.
Lawford said Hari Heath, R-Santa, and incumbent Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, will compete for the other District 5 House seat. Goesling defeated Heath for the same seat in the May 2018 primary election.
Dulce Kersting-Lark, D-Moscow, announced earlier this month she also is running for Goesling’s seat.
Kersting-Lark is the executive director of the Latah County Historical Society.
Lawford said Dan Foreman, R-Viola, is running for incumbent Sen. David Nelson’s seat. Nelson confirmed he is running for reelection.
Foreman served as the 5th District senator in 2017-18 before Nelson defeated him in the November 2018 election.
Candidates can file for office March 2-13. The primary election is May 19 and the general election is Nov. 3.