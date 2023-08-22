The Home Depot is proposing a 136,000-square-foot retail store and garden center in Moscow.

The proposed site for the store is on University of Idaho land just north of the Palouse Mall near the intersection of Farm Road and A Street. The site is used by UI for pasture and cropland.

Because the property is owned by the UI Board of Regents, the matter will be discussed Wednesday during an Idaho State Board of Education meeting in Boise. The SBOE will vote on whether to approve the ground lease for the site.

Tags

Recommended for you