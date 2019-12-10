The University of Idaho’s Jazz Choir will be joined by hundreds of local school-age singers for the 30th annual Jazz Choir Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. Friday in the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center, 711 S. Rayburn St., Moscow.
The concert will feature the UI’s Jazz Choirs, the Lionel Hampton School of Music ensembles and nearly 1,000 local and regional elementary, junior high school and high school choir members. Adrian Crookston, accordion player with Brazillian forró music, and Navin Chettri, a percussionist who blends Nepali folk music, Indian classical influences, West African sounds and jazz, will be guest performers.
Admission is free, but cash donations for the Lionel Hampton School of Music student scholarships will be accepted at the door.
The concert will be live-streamed at uidaho.edu/live.