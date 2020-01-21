Audrey Faunce, a senior at the University of Idaho College of Law, received the Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement Student Award at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast Saturday at Moscow Middle School.
Richard Seamon, UI law professor, nominated Faunce for the award.
He wrote in his nomination letter that Faunce has spoken on behalf of undocumented immigrants and is a student officer for the Latino/a Law Students Association and for the Native American Law Association chapter — both at the UI College of Law.
“As far as I can tell, Audrey lives and breathes human rights advocacy,” Seamon wrote.