The Hispanic National Bar Association appointed first-year University of Idaho College of Law student Vanessa Romero to be one of two Region XVI student representatives serving the states of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.
Romero’s goal in serving is for law students and lawyers to be aware of and join the HNBA. According to the HNBA, Latinos comprise 4.2 percent of U.S. attorneys nationwide; Latinas make up just 1.47 percent.
Romero has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and sociology from Washington State University and a master’s from Seattle University in criminal justice, with a specialization in victimology. She also serves as vice president of the UI College of Law Latino Law Caucus, which plans the Othello Project, a day-long event in Othello, Wash., that brings nonperishable food, clothing and legal services to people in the agricultural community.