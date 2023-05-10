University of Idaho graduate Peter Goebel poses for a portrait inside the College of Natural Resources building Tuesday on Moscow’s campus. Goebel graduated with a major in Ecology and Conservation Biology and minors in French and Spanish.
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
University of Idaho graduate Peter Goebel points to France on a map, where he studied abroad, inside the College of Natural Resources building Tuesday on Moscow’s campus.
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Four years ago, a Moscow High School graduate chose to attend the college closest to home, but that decision ended up taking him all the way across the Pacific Ocean and back.
University of Idaho senior Peter Goebel will graduate Saturday after a whirlwind four years highlighted by research trips to France.
Goebel studies ecology and conservation biology in the College of Natural Resources. His love of nature originated when he moved to Moscow from Ohio during his high school years. His family took advantage of the nearby hiking opportunities and went sightseeing in national parks.
His major required him to complete a senior thesis, so Goebel went to his aunt and uncle for help. Ted Goebel and Kelly Graf are archaeologists at the University of Kansas and they suggested he work on a project in France to study early human behavior with researchers Aureade Henry and Aurlie Liard.
Goebel, who minors in French and Spanish, could not say no to this “once in a lifetime opportunity,” even if it meant living abroad by himself.
“I was really pushed out of my comfort zone a lot, but I look back on it now, it’s like the best time of my life,” he said.
There he did excavation work in a cave in the French countryside, analyzed old samples of charcoal and studied how humans burned wood for survival 10,000 years ago. Goebel said he loved being in the French countryside where he could enjoy both the beaches and the snowcapped mountains. When he wasn’t working, he took trips to Barcelona and Italy.
Following graduation, Goebel plans to spend another year in Moscow to decide his future. He is interested in pursuing a master’s degree, possibly in marine biology. He also would like to move to France and continue putting his French language skills to good use.
For the time being, however, Goebel will not be in a classroom, which he admits is a strange feeling. Goebel said he will miss his classes at the College of Natural Resources and the learning opportunities they provided.
“I don’t think there was ever really a day where I didn’t learn something new,” he said.
Even if he hadn’t traversed the globe, Goebel’s college experience still would have been atypical. Like his classmates, he attended college through the COVID-19 pandemic that forced UI to transition to remote classes. He said the pandemic made “everything a lot harder.”
Goebel said some of his friends decided to take semesters off during that time and never came back to UI.
Goebel was studying abroad last fall when UI students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were killed in their off-campus home, but he expressed his condolences toward those who were on campus at the time. He cannot imagine what they are going through, he said.
Goebel said everyone who receives their degree Saturday in the Kibbie Dome during commencement should be commended for completing their journeys through all of these hardships.
“The fact that you are walking across that stage, heck yeah, that’s awesome,” he said.