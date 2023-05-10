Four years ago, a Moscow High School graduate chose to attend the college closest to home, but that decision ended up taking him all the way across the Pacific Ocean and back.

University of Idaho senior Peter Goebel will graduate Saturday after a whirlwind four years highlighted by research trips to France.

Goebel studies ecology and conservation biology in the College of Natural Resources. His love of nature originated when he moved to Moscow from Ohio during his high school years. His family took advantage of the nearby hiking opportunities and went sightseeing in national parks.