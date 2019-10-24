Student organizations from the Lionel Hampton School of Music will host the 20th annual Ridenbaugh Haunted House 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Ridenbaugh Hall, located on Blake Avenue and Nez Perce Drive.
The first hour is for children. The scare factor will be turned up at 8 p.m. when the event is open to the rest of the public.
Admission is $1, one can of food or one hygiene product, which will be donated to the Moscow Food Bank.
Every year, Sigma Alpha Iota and Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia host this philanthropic fundraiser to celebrate Halloween and kick off the giving season.