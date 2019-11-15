The University of Idaho is allowing students to purchase from a limited menu from its food court offerings as the cafeteria space on the ground floor of the adjoined Teaching and Learning Center and Idaho Student Union Building remains closed.
An update on the school’s website said Vandal Dining began serving from a tent set up outside the ISUB Thursday and will be in operation from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with lunch menu items offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dining Dollars, as well as cash and credit cards, will be accepted, and indoor seating will be available in Einstein Bros Bagels.
The two buildings were closed earlier this month when a water filtration system in the basement failed and caused flooding that damaged a transformer causing power loss in both buildings.
UI announced Monday that some classrooms have been reopened, but power outlets are still offline. Any classes that were not moved back to the TLC on Monday will remain in their new location for the duration of the semester, the message stated.
Crews are currently working to install a new transformer, which is expected to take about two weeks.