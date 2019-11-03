The University of Idaho Outdoor Program and UI Vandal Ski Team will host the 45th Annual Outdoor Equipment Sale and Ski Swap beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Student Recreation Center’s Multi-Activity Court.
Admission is free.
Anyone is welcome to sell their own equipment for a donation of $5 per table. Donations go to the UI Vandal Ski Team.
Private sellers should arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. to set up their table. All sales will be the responsibility of the individual.
Some available equipment includes skis, snowboards, rafts, kayaks, wetsuits, tents, sleeping bags, snow shoes, canoes, dry bags, climbing equipment, bikes and other outdoor items.
For information, call the Outdoor Program Office at (208) 885-6810.