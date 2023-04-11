UI plans to bring back on-campus recycling

Palmer

The University of Idaho is working with the City of Moscow to reintroduce recycling on its Moscow campus.

The university approached the city a little more than a year ago to renew its recycling program, Moscow Sanitation Manager Tim Davis told the Moscow Public Works and Finance Committee on Monday. He said the university has made the decision to take on the collections of single-stream recycling with its own staff and resources.

“They’re very excited and they have the blessing of President (Scott) Green on this project,” he said.