UI plans to bring back on-campus recycling

The University of Idaho is working with the City of Moscow to reintroduce recycling on its Moscow campus.
The university approached the city a little more than a year ago to renew its recycling program, Moscow Sanitation Manager Tim Davis told the Moscow Public Works and Finance Committee on Monday. He said the university has made the decision to take on the collections of single-stream recycling with its own staff and resources.
“They’re very excited and they have the blessing of President (Scott) Green on this project,” he said.
Davis said the UI has purchased approximately 250 to 300 95-gallon roll carts as well as a compacting election truck.
“University janitorial staff have been trained on the materials currently being accepted in the existing City of Moscow single-stream recycling program,” Davis said.
The janitorial staff will be responsible for getting the recyclables from offices and buildings to the roll carts. They will screen and remove any materials that cannot be recycled before placing them in the carts.
UI staff will deliver the materials to the Moscow Recycling Center to be baled and shipped to a material recovery facility, Davis said.
On Monday, the Moscow City Council will vote whether to approve a services agreement between Moscow and UI for this service. The agreement will automatically renew every October and UI will compensate Moscow for the processing and shipping costs.
According to an April 4 report from The Argonaut, UI suspended its campus-wide recycling program shortly after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moscow Deputy City Supervisor Tyler Palmer told the Public Works and Finance Committee that UI suspended the program because it no longer wanted to pay for the service. He said the recent move to start a single-stream recycling program on campus is motivated by the students.
“A lot of the kids that they’re seeing coming now grew up with recycling and (have a) far better understanding and more of a commitment to it,” he said. “So, really one of the things that’s driven this has been a demand that’s come up from the students through administration. This has been very grassroots.”