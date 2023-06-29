The King Road home where four University of Idaho students were murdered in November will likely be demolished before the start of the fall semester, a university official says.

UI spokesperson Jodi Walker told the Idaho Statesman there is no exact date for demolition, but the school hopes it will be torn down before students are back in classes in late August.

Bryan Kohberger is accused of stabbing UI students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on Nov. 13 in that off-campus home. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. His trial is scheduled for October.

