The King Road home where four University of Idaho students were murdered in November will likely be demolished before the start of the fall semester, a university official says.
UI spokesperson Jodi Walker told the Idaho Statesman there is no exact date for demolition, but the school hopes it will be torn down before students are back in classes in late August.
Bryan Kohberger is accused of stabbing UI students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on Nov. 13 in that off-campus home. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. His trial is scheduled for October.
The previous owner of the home gave the house to the university, which announced in February that it would eventually demolish the building. UI President Scott Green said in that announcement this action would be a “healing step” for the community and prevent efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene.
Walker told the Daily News by email Wednesday that Latah County 2nd District Court released the house earlier this year. Attorneys involved in the Kohberger case are aware of the university’s intentions and have no objections to the demolition, she said.
The Statesman reported that crews are prepping the boarded-up house to be destroyed. The families of the victims will be able to reclaim items that were in the home if they wish.
The Statesman reported that UI originally planned to demolish the home by the end of the spring semester, but a backlog of other projects delayed that process.
The university is also in the process of designing a memorial garden on campus to honor Kernodle, Chapin, Mogen and Goncalves. The four students received posthumous degrees and certificates at UI’s spring commencement ceremony in May.
Kohberger remains in Latah County Jail. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson is seeking the death penalty for him.