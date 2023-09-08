Victims’ families ask UI to delay demolition

The house on Moscow’s King Road where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in November.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

For the second time, the University of Idaho is delaying the destruction of the Moscow home where four students were slain in November, now deciding to do so indefinitely after the trial of murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was recently postponed to an unspecified date.

University leaders met Thursday and chose again to wait on tearing down the off-campus property on King Road in October under their prior plan.

The school, which took ownership of the six-bedroom home earlier this year, initially planned to demolish the most visible reminder of the students’ deaths before the start of the fall semester last month. UI has not set a new demolition date but committed to hold off until at least mid-December, after the semester ends, university spokesperson Jodi Walker told the Idaho Statesman on Thursday.

Recommended for you