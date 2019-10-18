“What happens to the company town when the company leaves?” is the topic for the next University of Idaho Malcolm Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Whitewater Room of the Idaho Student Union Building, or Idaho Commons, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow.
Diane Kelly-Riley, associate professor of English at UI, and Kit Stokes, library assistant at the UI library, will join Gary Strong from the Potlatch Historical Society to describe how oral histories can be used to engage community conversations.
Their presentation will share work from the Company Town Legacy Project. The presentation is free and open to the public.