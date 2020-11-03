Since Saturday, there have been 41 confirmed or probable new COVID-19 cases in Latah County and the University of Idaho president on Monday encouraged college students to stay at their permanent residences after Thanksgiving break.
In Whitman County, 16 new positive COVID-19 tests were reported during the weekend and Monday. Six people are currently hospitalized.
The number of confirmed cases in Latah County has reached 987. Of the newest 41 patients, nearly half were people older than 50.
UI President Scott Green wrote in his regular Monday memo that the UI campus in Moscow is seeing a decrease in new COVID-19 cases. Last week, the university tested 789 students and returned a .89 percent positivity rate. He added there are no students in isolation and no Greek chapters in quarantine.
Green encouraged students to remain at their permanent residence after Thanksgiving break and finish the semester remotely. He wrote that testing will be available before students leave and upon their return if they do decide to come back to campus.
Latah County remains a “moderate risk” county according to Public-Health Idaho North Central District.
Whitman County still has a high risk of COVID-19 spread. There have been 17 coronavirus-related deaths in the county.
Safeway stores in Idaho, including Moscow, now offer free at-home COVID-19 test kits to Idaho residents thanks to a grant from the Idaho State Board of Pharmacy. Albertsons stores also offer free tests.
According to a news release from Safeway, patients must complete a short online questionnaire at scheduletest.com that is reviewed by their local Albertsons or Safeway pharmacist.
The patient is then contacted by the pharmacy to schedule a pickup or delivery. Patients showing symptoms should not pick up their own test but must send a representative or select shipping to their home.
The patient completes the saliva sample collection and sends it to the lab via the kit’s prepaid next-day shipping envelope. The results are delivered by email or text, typically within 72 hours or less from the time the lab receives the test.
The Pullman Safeway store also offers at-home saliva tests, but they are not free.