The University of Idaho will ask the Idaho State Board of Education to approve a 5% increase in tuition and fees during Monday’s board meeting.

This is the first time since 2020 the state’s universities are seeking tuition increases for resident undergraduate students. Increases in mandatory student fees, which support everything from student government to health and wellness programs, were approved last year.

Boise State University and Idaho State University are also asking for a 5% increase, while Lewis-Clark State College is asking for a 5.6% raise.

