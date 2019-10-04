University of Idaho Executive Vice President and Provost John Wiencek has been selected as one of four finalists for the post of executive vice chancellor with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Wiencek will travel to Nebraska for a multiple-day interview and presentation between Oct. 14 and 16.
Wiencek, a 30-year veteran in higher education administration, joined UI in June 2015.
One of the candidates who will compete with Wiencek for the UNL seat is Elizabeth Spiller, a University of California, Davis, dean who was among four finalists for the position of UI president last year.