UI provost accepts post at University of Akron

University of Idaho Provost and Executive Vice President John Wiencek has accepted parallel positions at the University of Akron in Ohio. On Thursday, Akron announced Wiencek would begin work as the school’s new provost and executive vice president on May 29.
In a message sent to faculty and staff Thursday morning, UI President Scott Green thanked Wiencek for his five years of service to the university.
Green said he is considering options for an interim provost and is preparing to launch a national search for candidates to fill the role permanently. He said he will offer a survey this week allowing school leadership to weigh in on the decision.