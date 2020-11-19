UI provost candidate says he’s in it for long haul

Were he to take the job on a more permanent basis, University of Idaho Interim Provost and Executive Vice President Torrey Lawrence said his plans to retire in Moscow would provide continuity in leadership that has been lacking in recent decades.
Lawrence participated in a virtual open forum Wednesday as school leaders consider elevating him to the post in an official and permanent capacity. He is one of five finalists for the post and the only candidate being considered from among the UI’s own ranks.
During the forum, Lawrence, who has been a faculty member with the Lionel Hampton School of Music since 1998, touted his more than two decades of experience working at the university.
“I was promoted to associate professor in 2004 with tenure and then promoted to full professor in 2011,” he said. “I think the message here is that I understand what our faculty in general do and what it’s like to be a faculty member and to go through our system and work well.”
Lawrence has since been elevated to progressively higher levels of leadership at the UI, he said. This includes serving as director of the school of music from 2013-17, a year as associate dean for undergraduate studies and faculty affairs in the UI’s College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences followed by two years as vice provost for faculty before he was tapped to serve as provost on an interim basis.
He said this experience in leadership and his familiarity with the UI’s system and operations sets him apart from other candidates being considered for the post.
In his six months as interim provost, Lawrence said he has learned a lot and had the opportunity to work with UI leadership at every echelon. He said in that time he has worked to overhaul the UI’s promotion and tenure policy, helped to develop and implement strategies to stabilize the budget and helped to guide the UI through the tumult caused by COVID-19.
“This has been a challenge that affected every aspect of the institution and it has been quite an experience to be part of all those discussions,” Lawrence said, joking he learned more about food handling and air circulation than he’d previously thought possible. “Of course, we still have challenges ahead with COVID but we’ve been quite successful so far.”
Lawrence concluded saying he’s deeply committed to the UI as an institution. He said leadership has changed hands frequently in his more than two decades as faculty. He said new administrators often come into the job with new objectives and new priorities and that frequent changeover has created challenges in continuity of direction for the university as a whole.
Despite opportunities to leave for other jobs, Lawrence said he’s raised a family in Moscow and plans to retire there, which shows he’s in it for the long haul “because I really love this place.”
“I’ve actually worked here under eight different presidents — five of them permanent. I think that constant transition has been part of our challenge,” he said. “I’m committed to staying here, being here and working for this institution.”
Lawrence is the fourth of five candidates for the post of UI Provost and Executive Vice President to present in a public forum. The final public forum will feature Dean of Business for North Dakota State University Scott Beaulier at 2 p.m. today.
An online feedback form for candidates will be posted after each candidate forum on the UI’s website.
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.