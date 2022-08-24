The University of Idaho in Moscow and Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston were slotted first and second in an online ranking of the best colleges in Idaho.
College Consensus published its 2022 rankings recently and has UI and LCSC at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in its rundown of the state’s top colleges and universities, both public and private. The two colleges are also in the top two spots in the rankings of Idaho’s best online colleges.
The rankings combine the results of other published rankings with student reviews to arrive at a score for each college.
UI had a score of 53.5, which included a publisher consensus score of 31.4 with a student consensus score of 75.5.
UI’s enrollment is listed at 10,791. Its in-state tuition per year is $8,304 and its out-of-state tuition is $27,540.
LCSC didn’t have a publisher consensus score, though it does have rankings of 93.5 from U.S. News and 60.1 from Washington Monthly Bachelors. Its student consensus score is 81.9.
LCSC’s enrollment is listed at 3,856. Its in-state tuition per year is $6,982 and its out-of-state tuition is $20,238.
After those two schools, the College Consensus rankings are as follows: 3, Brigham Young-Idaho; 4, College of Idaho; 5, Northwest Nazarene; 6, College of Southern Idaho; 7, Boise State; 8, Idaho State.