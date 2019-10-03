The University of Idaho’s Agri Beef Meat Science and Innovation Center has received a $1 million gift from the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation.
The UI College of Agriculture and Life Sciences plans to build the facility to house its meat science program and the Vandal Brand Meats retail operation.
The facility honors the late Ron Richard, who led the development of Vandal Brand Meats during his 30-year career with CALS.
The Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation is dedicated to advancing projects to benefit Idaho. President of the foundation, Harry Bettis, is a lifelong cattle rancher in southwestern Idaho.
The gift moves the $8 million project over the halfway mark. Other major donors include Northwest Farm Credit Services and Agri Beef, which donated $2 million to the project in April.