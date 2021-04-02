The University of Idaho announced Thursday it has recently become aware of an internet scam involving someone improperly impersonating the university’s purchasing department in an effort to purchase large quantities of various types of goods.
According to UI news release, emails have been sent to numerous vendors from email addresses ending in “unidaho-edu.com,” which is not a University of Idaho email address. The emails use names of people associated with the university, but who are not purchasing department employees. These emails do not represent UI or its associates in any manner, according to the release.
The UI encourages anyone who receives one of these emails to report the matter to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov. Further, residents can contact abuse@uidaho.edu if aware of or have been contacted by anyone using the domain “unidaho-edu.com.”