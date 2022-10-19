A University of Idaho researcher who is known for her work in maternal and infant nutrition has become the university’s first inductee into the National Academy of Medicine, the school announced Tuesday.
Michelle (Shelley) McGuire, director of UI’s Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences and a professor in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, was nominated by colleagues from Yale and the University of Illinois, who praised her long-term research on human milk.
“In the United States, this is pretty much the top recognition a scientist can get,” McGuire said in an UI news release. “Hopefully, this is the start of a growing number of national academy members at University of Idaho.”