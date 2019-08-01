In an age when a growing body of research has linked sedentary behavior to negative health effects, Megan Nelson wants to find out just how bad a single session of sitting can be.
Nelson, a doctoral candidate with the University of Idaho’s Department of Movement Science, said there is a lot of research illustrating a connection between sedentary behavior and poor health outcomes, including increased risk of cardiovascular disease and early mortality, but scientists don’t fully understand why that connection exists. She said learning more about the acute effects of a single bout of sitting could provide some answers.
To that end, she is seeking volunteers between the ages of 35 and 60 who both have and do not have Type 2 diabetes to sit with her for one three-hour lab session.
“When people come in, I’m having them sit with me for about three hours, and during that three-hour time, I’m doing a blood sample pre- and post-(session),” Nelson said. “From that blood sample, I’m looking at some markers that are related to vascular health to see if they change over that three-hour time period.”
Nelson said the degree to which these markers fluctuate over the three-hour period could help scientists understand both the acute effects of sitting on vascular health and provide clues as to the specific role sedentary behavior plays in vascular dysfunction. She said she will also conduct an ultrasound of the femoral artery, located in the mid-thigh, in order to calculate blood flow. Poor blood flow in the leg puts the vasculature into a sort of dysfunctional state or “phenotype,” she said, and could be associated with many of the negative health effects that have been linked to sedentary behavior.
“It’s thought that this dysfunctional vascular phenotype may occur each time you sit, which may add up throughout the lifespan and could be one way that sitting affects your health,” she said. “Repeated insults to the vasculature over time, especially in a dysfunctional phenotype, might have some kind of impact on health outcomes.”
She said the reason she is including participants with Type 2 diabetes is because this condition involves insulin resistance, which predisposes individuals with Type 2 diabetes to vascular dysfunction. She said studying people who already have vascular dysfunction through their disease will not only help researchers more fully understand the acute effects of sedentary behavior on the general population, but will also lend insight into whether these negative health outcomes are more pronounced in a group that is commonly understudied. She said current literature on vascular health almost exclusively refers to studies of healthy young adults.
Nelson said while researchers are still trying to identify the underlying mechanisms as to what specific factors make sedentary behavior bad for overall health, the connection is well documented. Even those who exercise regularly are at risk for negative health effects if they sit too much, she said. While science has yet to provide specific ranges for how long one must sit before it becomes unhealthy or recommend strategies to mitigate these effects, Nelson has a few simple recommendations.
“If I had to give a simple take-home message, it would just be: sit less, move more and try to avoid long periods of sitting,” she said. “I mean, it sounds like a no-brainer, but with the change in the last 50 years from manual labor to more sitting work, sometimes we get so engaged in our work we forget to get up and move.”
Those interested in participating in the study can contact researchers at (208) 885-2007 or email exphys@uidaho.edu. Participants will be entered into a drawing to win one of six gift cards.
