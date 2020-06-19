Here are the penalties imposed on the UI program and Verlin:
Two years of probation.
A fine of $5,000.
A restriction of men’s basketball unofficial visits for a three-week period in the fall of 2019.
A reduction in the maximum number of men’s basketball official visits by four during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years.
A restriction of all men’s basketball recruiting communications for a two-week period beginning Nov. 22, 2020.
A reduction in the maximum number of men’s basketball recruiting person days by 16 during the 2019-20 academic year.
A one-year show-cause order for the former head coach (Don Verlin). During that period, if he is employed by an NCAA member school, he must attend an NCAA Regional Rules Seminar in 2020 or 2021.
If he is employed at an NCAA member school, the former head coach must be suspended from the first two games of the regular season during the 2020-21 season.
A reduction of men’s basketball countable athletically related activity by 16 hours total in the summer and fall of 2019.
A reduction of men’s basketball countable athletically related activity by one hour per week throughout the 2019-20 regular season.
The university eliminated the director of men’s basketball operations position during the 2019-20 academic year.
The university must require all men’s basketball staff members to participate in a NCAA Regional Rules Seminar in 2020 or 2021.
Public reprimand and censure.