UI’s proposed teaching model sees pushback

Michael McGriff says he will best be able to deliver instruction to University of Idaho students in the fall if he is not dead.
McGriff, a nontenured assistant professor of the University of Idaho English department, recently wrote a letter to UI administrators to express his concern with the plan to move forward with in-person instruction this fall.
The letter came in response to a questionnaire sent to UI faculty designed to gauge feedback for the UI’s plan to resume in-person instruction in a limited fashion this fall. He was asked about “the service standards” required for him to do his job most effectively.
“The service standards required of me are best met by me not dying,” McGriff wrote in the June 26 letter, shared publicly on his Facebook page. “I’m requesting to teach online because I’d highly prefer not to speed up my own death. And I hope it goes without saying that I’d also prefer not to shorten the lives of my students, my fellow university employees and the most vulnerable members of our ... communities.”
The UI is considering “HyFlex” (think hybrid, flexible) instruction, in which students are put in a rotation between in-classroom and online learning. In order to promote social distancing, the model limits classrooms to 50-percent capacity, and students will be split into smaller groups which will meet in-person less frequently than usual.
Instructors are required to adhere to the HyFlex model this fall unless they have a serious preexisting medical condition which makes them more vulnerable to COVID-19, or live with someone who does, in which case they will need Human Resources approval to opt for remote, online-only instruction. Their only other option is to take an unpaid family medical leave, McGriff said.
“We didn’t receive much guidance in terms of what options we had for teaching in the fall,” he said in an interview.
University of Idaho Director of Communications Jodi Walker said the administration is sticking to the HyFlex instruction model as of now.
“Our students deserve in-person instruction,” Walker said. “We are a destination campus so we have an obligation to provide our education in that way, and we will do our best to deliver.”
McGriff said he is sympathetic to the administration’s quandary, because it must weigh the affects any decision could have on the university’s ongoing budget crisis.
“The fear is if we don’t get enrollment numbers up by advertising face-to-face instruction, that we’re just not going to have high enrollment and they (the administration) are going to have to make more cuts,” he said. “The university has to make money for somebody like me to have a job.”
Even so, McGriff said he and many other instructors around the country are faced with a Catch-22. Should they risk their safety and the safety of others to keep on supporting their families, or should they do what they think is right and face devastating financial hardship?
“There’s extreme worry and dissatisfaction from every faculty member I’ve talked to about these plans,” he said.
One of those faculty members is Erin James, an associate professor of the UI English department, who said she has also sent a request to administrators to teach remotely this fall.
“I’m currently waiting on a response, so I’m in a bit of a holding pattern at the moment,” she said. “I’m unable to really begin preparing class because I’m not sure how the university’s going to respond to that request.”
Like McGriff, James does not have a preexisting medical condition, but she would prefer to teach remotely given the dangers groups of people gathering in enclosed spaces — such as university classrooms settings — pose to virus transmission.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Preventions’ three-level scale for higher education institution safety, models such as UI’s HyFlex instruction plan are considered a medium-risk option, falling in the middle of the scale between “lowest risk” (virtual-only instruction) and “highest risk” (full-size, in-person classes).
James said she and other English department faculty wish they were offered the autonomy to choose the best way to plan their teaching formats this fall, as the HyFlex model does not lend itself to teaching styles which rely on small-group work and discussion.
Another faculty concern about the HyFlex model is how instructors are supposed to enforce social distancing in the classroom if students don’t abide by the suggested 4-foot parameters.
Jennifer Johnson-Leung, an associate professor in the UI Mathematics department, said she worries classrooms will not be set up to enforce proper distancing between students, using tape or other barriers to block off certain seats or areas.
“It’s difficult in space you don’t control to keep that distance,” she said. “One of my concerns that I’ve expressed is even if we have a lower number of students in the classroom, are we setting up classrooms in such a way that students have to sit spaced apart? The answer was ‘no’ last time I asked this question of the university.”
